Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

