Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Crocs worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 156.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,114 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at $9,439,239.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CROX. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Crocs Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.67. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

