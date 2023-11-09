Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Insider Marc S. Krug Sells 6,000 Shares

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $666.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

