CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,897 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $30,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 330.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.58. 403,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,877. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.61, a P/E/G ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.47. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

