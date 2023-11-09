Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.1 %

CCI opened at $96.70 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.