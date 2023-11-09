Crown Crafts (CRWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 million for the quarter.

Crown Crafts Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CRWS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 2,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,633. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.11%.

In related news, Director Zenon S. Nie acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,125.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

