CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $69.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 484,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

