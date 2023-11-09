Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Cummins worth $41,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,815,520,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $217.49 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.28 and a 200-day moving average of $232.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

