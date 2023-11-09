Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTKB. Raymond James started coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. Cytek Biosciences has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $681.80 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.52 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,275,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,896,954.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 129,000 shares of company stock worth $773,450 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 101.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

