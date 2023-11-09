Dada Nexus (DADA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Dada Nexus has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.25 million. On average, analysts expect Dada Nexus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DADA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 68,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,001. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $8,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 654,146 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 17,462.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 586,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Dada Nexus by 92.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 811,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 390,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

