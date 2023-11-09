Dada Nexus (DADA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Dada Nexus has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.25 million. On average, analysts expect Dada Nexus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dada Nexus Price Performance
Shares of DADA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 68,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,001. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $8,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 654,146 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 17,462.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 586,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Dada Nexus by 92.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 811,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 390,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
