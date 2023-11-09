Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,696,000 after acquiring an additional 126,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,680,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,352,000 after acquiring an additional 240,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $196.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.94 and a 200-day moving average of $236.58. The company has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

