Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Releases Earnings Results

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.6 %

DAR stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $78.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,265 shares of company stock worth $11,662,427. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

