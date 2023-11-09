Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Lifted by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 0.7% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 193.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after buying an additional 616,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

DE stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $371.44. 279,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,357. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.17 and its 200-day moving average is $394.41. The company has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

