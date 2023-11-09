Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th.
Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter.
Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ DRMA opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $12.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dermata Therapeutics
About Dermata Therapeutics
Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dermata Therapeutics
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- High financing costs weigh on industrials’ growth prospects
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Altria Group stock gets smoked, but there’s a silver lining
Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.