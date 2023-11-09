Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter.

Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DRMA opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dermata Therapeutics

About Dermata Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

See Also

