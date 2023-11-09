Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DM opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $292.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.74. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at about $29,044,000,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

