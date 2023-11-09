Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

AMGN opened at $273.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.00. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

