Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.11 billion for the quarter.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

DHLGY traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $40.90. 86,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $51.83.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.