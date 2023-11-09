DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $192,249.18 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

