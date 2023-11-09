Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

TSE DXT remained flat at C$5.77 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,062. The stock has a market capitalization of C$374.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.62.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.20 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.6100967 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Featured Articles

