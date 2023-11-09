Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $2,875,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.6% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $92.50 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $479.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

