Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,001 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 318,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $24,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 376,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 72.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $98.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

