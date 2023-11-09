Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter worth about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter worth $240,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total value of $1,020,130.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,784.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total transaction of $1,020,130.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,784.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total transaction of $106,977.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,917.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 1.4 %

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $200.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.83. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.14 and a 52 week high of $226.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.