Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $11.30 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXPI stock opened at $183.35 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.