Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Graham worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 35.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,135,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 294,849 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Graham by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 599,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Graham by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 540,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.38 million, a P/E ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. Graham had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

