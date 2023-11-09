Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $31.22 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,218 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Arrow Electronics worth $31,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $119.35 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.01 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

