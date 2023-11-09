Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of V.F. worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in V.F. by 47.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,879 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in V.F. by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,463,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,721 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Stock Up 0.3 %

V.F. stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

