Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $41.27 Million Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Sanmina worth $41,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 47,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $7,033,100.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,267,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,866 shares of company stock worth $7,427,956 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

