Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $44.86 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $44,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $143.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.86 and a 200-day moving average of $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $188.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

