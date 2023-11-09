Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,862,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100,087 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Taseko Mines worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 973.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth about $866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 339.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 120,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $356.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 2.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

