Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,546,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,826,000 after purchasing an additional 117,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,559,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,043,000 after purchasing an additional 79,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $150.29 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

