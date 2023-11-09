Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4,440.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 288.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $121.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.13. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.98 and a 1 year high of $160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

