Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total value of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,808 shares of company stock valued at $27,915,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $179.17 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $189.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

