Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,703,393 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,703,393 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 24,045,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,480,000 after purchasing an additional 793,509 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,735,000 after purchasing an additional 376,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of HBI opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.71. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

