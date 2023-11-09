Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,038 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking stock opened at $3,022.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,005.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2,870.24. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,899.31 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.18 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

