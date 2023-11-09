Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 392,241 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392,241 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $21,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 50.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 180,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 42,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 56.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,870,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,853,000 after buying an additional 674,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.8% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares in the company, valued at $29,683,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $201,477.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at $30,327,098.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,472 shares of company stock worth $2,110,447 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 69.37%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

