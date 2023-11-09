Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $103-108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.17 million.

Digi International Price Performance

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. Digi International has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $43.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $168,832.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $418,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,686.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $168,832.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,955 shares of company stock worth $710,847 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Digi International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Digi International by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Digi International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading

