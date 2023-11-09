Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Gap Down to $27.91

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.91, but opened at $26.59. Digimarc shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 14,753 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digimarc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Digimarc by 165.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 263.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

