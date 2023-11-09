Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $144-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.22 million.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.06 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APPS

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,698,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Digital Turbine by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.