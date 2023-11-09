Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $144-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.22 million.
Digital Turbine Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.06 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APPS
Insider Activity at Digital Turbine
In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,698,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Digital Turbine by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Turbine
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.