Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Raised by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000.

DFAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,624. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

