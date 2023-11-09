Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 31,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

