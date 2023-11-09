Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Diodes Price Performance

Diodes stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 286,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Diodes has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.91.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Diodes’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 234.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after buying an additional 466,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Diodes by 272.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 169,840 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 266.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

