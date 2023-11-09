Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading Down 1.1%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 3,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

About Diversified Royalty

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.16.



Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

