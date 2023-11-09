DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Gap Up to $5.80

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $6.10. DocGo shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 388,853 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCGO. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

DocGo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $616.51 million, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.64 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,135.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,135.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,334 shares of company stock valued at $745,354. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

