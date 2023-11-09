Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.