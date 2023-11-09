Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

