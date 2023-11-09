Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director Sells $149,859.92 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $371.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

