DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 700 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $64,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,836.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NYSE DASH opened at $87.31 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $93.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,813,000 after buying an additional 3,430,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in DoorDash by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in DoorDash by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,676 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

