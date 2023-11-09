Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Position Boosted by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 285,189 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Douglas Emmett worth $29,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 38.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 964,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 269,471 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEI. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DEI stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 633.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

