Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $191.00 to $217.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Duolingo traded as high as $193.86 and last traded at $188.22, with a volume of 749472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.27.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.11.

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $850,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,913.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $326,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,605.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $850,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,913.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,738 shares of company stock worth $37,148,319. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 43.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 234,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $243,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

