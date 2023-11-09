Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $191.00 to $217.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Duolingo traded as high as $193.86 and last traded at $188.22, with a volume of 749472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.27.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.11.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Duolingo
Insider Activity at Duolingo
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 43.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 234,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $243,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duolingo Stock Up 16.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.25 and a beta of 0.33.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duolingo
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.