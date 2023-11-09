Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s previous close.

DUOL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.11.

NYSE DUOL opened at $167.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.73 and a beta of 0.33. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day moving average of $148.92.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $326,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,605.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $3,154,330.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,087,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,788,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $326,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,605.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,738 shares of company stock worth $37,148,319. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Duolingo by 43.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 234,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

